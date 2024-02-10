Elderly woman dies in road accident near Teppakulam in Madurai

February 10, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI

A 75-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike, was killed after the vehicle was dashed by an autorickshaw near Teppakulam in Madurai on Friday.

According to police, U. Saroja of Jaihindpuram was travelling with her son on a two-wheeler. When they were going near Maharajan Ambalam Rajammal Marriage Hall, the bike was hit by an auto from behind, and both of them were thrown off the bike.

Public rushed them to Rajaji Government Hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case in this regard.