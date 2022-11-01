Elderly woman bludgeoned to death by minor boy

ADVERTISEMENT
Theni
A minor boy bludgeoned to death his aunt V. Azhagammal, 65, with a log at T. Meenakshipuram under Devaram police station limits on Monday night.
The police said that the woman had been taking care of her brother’s children. The 17-year-old boy was reprimanded by the aunt for his alcoholic habit and for watching movies on his mobile phone. When she was sleeping in her house, the boy took a log and hit her repeatedly and killed her on the spot. The Devaram police have arrested the accused.
