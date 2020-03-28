Elderly woman bitten by man in ‘home quarantine’ dies

Bodi

In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman died after she was allegedly bitten on her neck by a 32-year-old man, who was reportedly kept in ‘home quarantine’ since he had returned here from Sri Lanka recently.

Police said that the man, who was in his residence under quarantine as mandated by the government to contain the COVID-19, suddenly ran naked on the streets on Friday evening. Even as a few neighbours watched the incident with shock, the man stopped in front of a dwelling, where an aged woman identified as Nachiammal was sleeping. The man bit the woman around her neck.

On hearing her scream, the passersby forcibly pulled the man and gave some relief to the old woman. The ‘108’ emergency ambulance service rushed the injured woman to hospital, while the villagers held back the man and handed him over to the police.

Though the doctors at the Theni Government Medical College Hospital gave treatment, the aged woman died on Saturday, police said.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that the man who had bitten the aged woman may be in depression and required counselling from a medical professional. A case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is on.