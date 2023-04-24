Elderly woman attacked with knife by masked men near Sattur

April 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Sattur

Three unidentified men attacked a 65-year-old woman, P. Valliammal, at Chathrapatti near here on Saturday night.

The woman has been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital with multiple cut injuries on her head, hand and leg.

The police said that the woman had just then returned home at Yamuna Street from the fireworks factory where she works. Three masked men, who were standing outside her house, shouted at her and asked for her son Mariselvam.

When the woman sought their identity, one of them barged into her house and started to attack her with a knife. The woman suffered bleeding injuries on her head and limbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she raised an alarm, the assailants fled the spot.

The woman who came out shouting fell down unconscious. Later, her daughter rushed her to the Government Hospital here where she was given first-aid. Based on her complaint, Sattur Taluk police are on the lookout for the accused.