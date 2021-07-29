Elderly man murdered in bus stand

An aged man, who was asleep on the pavement at Kamarajar bus stand here, was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang in the early hours of Thursday.

The three men forcibly attempted to take the victim’s bag believing there was cash inside. However, the bag contained a toothbrush, mobile phone and some clothes, police said.

After the elderly man raised an alarm, the gang members allegedly snatched the bag. After taking out the toothbrush, they hit him on the throat. The seriously injured victim was transported to government hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Dindigul North police registered a case..

Later, police nabbed the three men on the same premises based on descriptions given by eye-witnesses. Unaware that the elderly man had died, the youth were roaming in the bus stand, sources said.

They were identified as Sathish Kumar, 31, of Pillayarpalayam in Dindigul, Mahesh, 26, of R S Mangalam in Ramanathapuram and Eswarapandian, 30, of Pethanayakanpatti near Palani in Dindigul.

Further investigation was on.