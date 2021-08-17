Madurai

Elderly man killed in roof collapse near Aruppukottai

A 75-year-old man, K. Ayyavu, of Vettrilai Muruganpatti Colony near here was killed when the concrete roof of his house collapsed on Monday night.

The police said that the man was living in the dwelling unit that was constructed 30 years ago, as part of a group housing project. The house was in dilapidated condition and as it started raining in Kariyapatti in the night, the roof caved in and Ayyavu was grievously injured by the concrete slab.

Family members and neighbours rescued Ayyavu who was trapped in the debris. However, he had sustained bleeding injuries on his head and both legs. Within a few minutes, he breathed his last.

Based on a complaint lodged by his son, A. Karuppasamy, Kariyapatti police have registered a case.


Related Articles
