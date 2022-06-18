Elderly man hacked to death

Police have picked up three persons for the murder of a 70-year-old man at Terespuram here on Friday night.

Giving details, they said that Mari, a fisherman, and his wife Muthumalai of Madhavan Nair Colony near Terespuram had frequent quarrels. Muthumalai’s grandfather A. Muniyasamy, a labourer, used to mediate.

A week ago, Muthumalai gave birth to a baby, which died due to health issues. She was in her husband’s house after the tragedy. Muniyasamy wanted to bring her to his house and went to Mari’s house on Friday night. Mari’s brothers, Chinnathambi, 26, and a teenager, and a friend Karuppasamy, 20, told the elderly man to get permission from Mari, who had gone for fishing.

A altercation broke out between Muniyasamy and others and the old man was allegedly hacked to death.

Thoothukudi North Police picked up Chinnathambi, Karuppasamy and the teenager in connection with the murder.