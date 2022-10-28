Elderly man hacked to death in Dindigul district

A 65-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified men at his residence at Mettupatti in Sempatti near Dindigul on Thursday night.

According to Sempatti police, the deceased was identified as daily-wager C. Chinnadurai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that unidentified men barged inside the house of Chinnadurai and attacked him with a knife around 8 p.m. Chinnadurai, upon sustaining grievous injuries on his head, succumbed on the spot.

He is survived by his wife, C. Kalaiarasi, 55, a son and a daughter.

Oddanchatram Deputy Superintendent of Police Murugesh inspected the scene of crime along with fingerprint experts and a dog squad.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the police stated.