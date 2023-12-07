Elderly man from Aruppukottai loses ₹55,000 onboard bus to female trickster

December 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Aruppukottai

An elderly man, who was travelling in a bus from Aruppukottai to visit his wife admitted to a hospital for surgery, lost ₹ 55,000 to a woman, who stole his purse after diverting his attention.

Police said V. Ashokan, 67, was travelling in a private bus when a woman passenger, accompanying a boy, claimed that she had dropped a ₹5 coin in the bus. When she requested the man to help her get it back for her, the man handed over his handbag to her.

He then bent down and searched for the coin and after a few seconds located it. He took the coin and handed it over to her. The woman and the boy got down at a bus stop in Kariyapatti.

Ashokan, who got down at Kariyapatti bus stand and searched for his wallet in the handbag to buy fruits, was shocked to find it missing.

He then realised that the woman had cheated him. Along with the money, the man lost his ATM cards, Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID and health insurance card.