Elderly man dies in road accident in Madurai

The police have booked a case against a 36-year-old man whose car hit the victim

January 20, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the Mattuthavani flower market in Madurai city on Friday, January 20, 2024. 

According to the police, A. Chelliah of K. Pudur was crossing the road near the SIDCO industrial estate located on Melur Road, when he was hit by a speeding car that was travelling on that road.  

Mr. Chelliah suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.  

Police said the accused person was a 36-year-old man, who allegedly drove his car too fast.

The Traffic Investigation Wing police have booked the car driver for causing the accident.  

