Madurai

Elderly, differently abled show the way to young voters

A differently abled person casting his vote in the first phase of rural local body election at Pallipattu in Madurai district on Friday.

A differently abled person casting his vote in the first phase of rural local body election at Pallipattu in Madurai district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

more-in

MADURAI

The first phase of rural local body polls in Madurai saw several elderly persons and differently abled people casting their votes with enthusiasm on Friday.

With adequate ramp facilities made available, voters like T. Tamilarasan, a differently abled man, was able to exercise his franchise at Melavalavu panchayat. Mr. Tamilarasan, who cast his vote in the third election this time, said he just wished to fulfil his duties as a responsible citizen.

Elderly voters like A. Adaikkammai, who clambered onto a cargo vehicle ferrying people from her village, Chinnakarpurampatti, to the polling stations located five kilometres away, said: “I have been voting for so many years and I have realised that I am an important part of the democratic process.”

She added that there has been a sharp fall in the number of young voters because many have migrated to towns and cities seeking better employment opportunities. “There is lack of enthusiasm among the people,” she said.

K. Tirupathi, a freedom fighter, who found it difficult to walk to the polling booth, had two relatives flanking his sides and helping him cast his vote. “I am a Gandhian and have been voting since the time of independence. It is a form of empowerment. Youth should follow suit so that they too can participate in the process of governance,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 10:35:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/elderly-differently-abled-show-the-way-to-young-voters-madurai/article30415241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY