Madurai

Elderly couple in Madurai attempts suicide, man dies

Police said the couple had left their son’s home in anger on May 30, as he had allegedly refused to take them to their daughter’s house for a function due to the COVID-19 lockdown

In a tragic incident, an elderly couple, who left their son’s home after he refused to take them to their daughter’s house owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, was found lying with their throats and wrists slashed near Kottampatti in Madurai district on Tuesday morning.

The man, K. Pandiarajan (63) died, while his wife, Kamalam (56), has been rushed to the Government Rajaji hospital and is in serious condition.

The police said that the couple had left their home in Singampuneri in Sivaganga district on May 30, in anger as their son Sathish Kumar allegedly refused to take them to their daughter’s house for a function. While the man had slashed his throat and left hand, the woman’s throat was also found slashed.

The police, based on a preliminary investigation, suspect it to be a suicide attempt. However, the facts could be ascertained only after the woman spoke after recovery, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

