Elderly couple in Madurai attacked while sleeping in bus shelter

An elderly couple from Pudukottai district was attacked by unidentified persons with sharp weapons while sleeping in a bus shelter near Kottampatti in Madurai district in the early hours of Thursday, July 11, 2024.

While wife Pappammal (60) was killed on the spot in Kachirayanpatti, Azhagan (65) fled the scene with serious head injuries. He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in an unconscious state.

The police said that the couple were involved in collecting sticks of coconut tree leaves for making brooms. They are involved in wholesale of brooms in different places.

With the man still unable to speak, the police were clueless about the attack and the perpetrators.

The motive is yet to be ascertained as to whether it was an attempt to rob them or to kill them due to personal motive.

Kottampatti police are investigating.

