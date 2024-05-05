ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple found dead in Sivakasi

May 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found dead in their house in Sivakasi Town on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the deceased as Annamalai, 83, and his wife Grihalakshmi, 80, of Mundagan Nadar Street. They lived alone in the rented house, while their two sons were in Coimbatore and Chennai. Their daughter was living in a village near Sivakasi.

Annamalai was last seen entering the house on May 2. Since the door was not opened for the past two days, neighbours alerted the police. The bodies have been taken to the Government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that only the post-mortem would reveal the actual cause of death though there was no external injuries on the body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sivakasi Town police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US