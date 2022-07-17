Elderly couple found dead in Rajapalayam

The police identified the deceased as R. Rajagopal, 75, and his wife, R. Gurupackiam, 68, of South Vaidyanathapuram

Chilly powder found sprinkled inside the house in Rajapalayam where an elderly couple were murdered on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An elderly couple was found dead with their bodies in a decomposed state inside their residence on Saturday night.

The police identified the deceased as R. Rajagopal, 75, and his wife, R. Gurupackiam, 68, of South Vaidyanathapuram. Police have found chilly powder sprinkled inside the house suspecting that it could have been done deliberately to prevent the sniffer dogs from tracing the suspects.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, inspected the scene of crime after locals alerted the police.

Since the couple had not come out of their house for two days, the neighbours had checked on them and found them lying dead on cots in two different rooms of the house. They were living alone as their sons were working in different cities.

The man, who had retired from a private company, is said to have been involved in money lending. "The jewels the woman was wearing were missing. The actual loss of property from the house was yet to be ascertained by the family members," the DIG said.

The police suspect that the elderly persons could have been smothered to death. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused, Ms. Ponni said.

Rajapalayam South police have registered a case of murder. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai for post-mortem.