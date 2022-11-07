Elaborate security in place ahead of PM’s visit to Dindigul

New roads being laid inside Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul in view of Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s visit. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

With the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul on Friday, police have put the venue under a three-tier security blanket.

Mr. Modi will attend the 36th convocation at the GRI along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi.

Ahead of this, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamarai Kannan and Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena, inspected the security arrangements.

Collector S. Visakan, and Superintendents of Police V. Baskaran (Dindigul), Praveen Umesh Dongre (Theni) were present.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Baskaran said a comprehensive bandobust plan at the function spot is in place with patrolling being taken up in three shifts and added that the Special Protection Group (SPG) is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

It includes round-the-clock vigil with high definition surveillance cameras and with erecting temporary outposts with armed guards.

Traffic arrangements and diversions of heavy vehicles would be in effect on November 11 on the VVIP route expected to be taken by Mr. Stalin, especially on Madurai-Karur road. Removal of speed-breakers and re-laying of roads inside the Institute premises are under way.

Works are under way to establish a huge stage and provisions for seating arrangements for more than 1,700 people who are expected to take part in the programme. Further, Mr Baskaran said that parking lots have been created near the venue and special passes will be issued to the participants.

Surveillance will also be increased in railways stations and bus terminals while trial run for taking Mr. Modi to the venue of the meeting will also be held soon, said Mr. Baskaran.