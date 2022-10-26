‘Elaborate security arrangements put in place for Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja’

Elaborate security arrangements with deployment of 10,000 police personnel have been put in place in Ramanathapuram district in view of guru puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Talking to reporters here, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg said the State police had given adequate men and women police personnel of different ranks for bandobust duty, which would start on Thursday.

Five Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and 30 officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police would oversee sector-wise security arrangements in the district during the event on October 30 when thousands of people from across the State would visit the freedom fighter’s memorial at Pasumpon.

The police had identified permitted and prohibited routes under every police station limits en route to Pasumpon. Besides, a control room had been set up at the village from where the movement of people around the memorial would be monitored with the help of 13 drone cameras and closed- circuit television cameras, Mr. Garg said.

Stating that hired vehicles would not be allowed to proceed towards Pasumpon, the IG said vehicles with people atop would be videographed and legal action would be initiated against the owners.