Elaborate security arrangements in place for Thevar Jayanthi

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) K Jayanth Murali reviewed the security arrangements on Monday as the district police deployed 8,000 policemen for the peaceful conduct of 57th ‘Guru puja’ (death anniversary) and 112th ‘Thevar Jayanthi’ (birth anniversary) of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30.

After visiting the Thevar memorial at Pasumpon, the ADGP reviewed the security arrangements with senior officials at Kamuthi Special Force (KSF) Training School. He discussed all aspects of the security arrangements with senior police officials, including IG (south zone) P K Shanmuga Rajeswaran, DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena (Ramanathapuram range) and Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena.

About 8,000 police personnel, including Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) and Armed Reserve (AR) Police, were being deployed as part of the elaborate security arrangements, the SP said. Additional pickets have been posted at all banned routes and in sensitive villages, he said adding CCTV cameras have been installed in all strategic locations.

Control rooms have been established to watch movement of crowd and face detection cameras have been installed to identify ‘known accused’, he said. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) combed the memorial and nearby areas with the help of sniffer dogs, he added. The three-day event began on Monday, he said adding about 25,000 people are expected to visit the memorial on Tuesday and about 50,000 people on Wednesday. The Centre for Aerospace Research of Madras Institute of Technology of Anna University would fly Unmanned Aerial Vehicle with high definition camera to track ‘targets’ and help police manage and regulate the crowd and traffic.

While denying permission for erecting banners and flex boards, police allowed political parties to erect welcome arches at select places and earmarked areas for each party, police said.

Earlier, Collector K. Veera Ragava Rao also reviewed the security arrangements.

The district administration has already imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr Pc and banned all types of hired vehicles from carrying volunteers to the memorial till October 31.