Elaborate security arrangement to be made for Aadi Pooram Car festival in Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan has asked officials from all departments to follow the guidelines issued by the State Government on conduct of car festival during the Andal Temple Aadi Pooram car festival to be held at Srivilliputtur on Wednesday.

Chairing the preparatory meeting on the temple festival, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that the police should make adequate bandobust for the thousands of devotees coming for the festival from various parts of the State.

The crowd should be properly regulated, and vehicular traffic in the town should be diverted to decongest the traffic.

He asked the police officials to install CCTV cameras as part of crime prevention activities on the festival day.

Basic amenities like drinking water and restroom facilities should be provided for the benefit of the devotees.

Doctors at the Government hospital in Srivilliputtur should be kept on alert mode to provide first-aid to people. Besides, medical team should be deployed at the Aadi Pooram shed.

Special buses would be operated from various parts of the district.

Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah, District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, Sivakasi Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran, were among those who were present.

