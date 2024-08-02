Elaborate security arrangement made for Aadi Ammavasai festival in Sathuragiri hills

Virudhunagar district police have made elaborate security arrangements for devotees coming to Sundaramahalingam Swamy Temple in view of Aadi Amavasai festival from August 3 to 5.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah said that over 1,400 police personnel, including three Additional Superintendents of Police, 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors of Police, would be deployed in the foothills and hilly terrain to regulate the crowd and provide security.

The devotees would be allowed to climb up Sathuragiri hills only between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

The SP said that in the event of rain, the devotees would not be allowed to climb up the hills as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety. Besides, in view of lack of adequate space for the devotees to stay in the foothills during nights, the police have appealed to them to not come there at night but come only in the morning.

The police have installed closed circuit television cameras to prevent crimes. Similarly, criminal spotters have been deployed. The police have also opened a control room which would function round and clock for the benefit of devotees.

SSI of Police dies

Meanwhile, a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Balasubramani, attached to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department in Coimbatore, died while climbing up Sathuragiri hills on Friday.

The police said that the SSI complained of chest pain and collapsed. His body was taken to Government Hospital in Usilampatti.

