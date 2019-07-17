Elaborate arrangements, security planned for Adi Amavasai festival at Sathuragiri hills

Madurai and Virudhunagar district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for Adi Amavasai festival at Sundaramahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills on July 31.

A preparatory meeting of officials from both districts, led by Madurai Collector T.S. Rajasekar and Virudhunagar Collector, A. Sivagnanam, was held at T. Kallupatti on Wednesday.

The meeting decided that pilgrims, who turn up in large numbers, will be allowed to the hill-top temple from July 27 to August 1. They will be allowed to climb up and down the hill along the Western Ghats only between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., a statement said.

A one-way queue system has been planned atop the hill to help devotees offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam sannathi and Santhanamahalingam sannathi.

Police will set up adequate number of check posts at the foothills to prevent pilgrims from carrying banned goods, inflammable items and plastic bags. Police personnel will be deployed along the way to regulate the crowd.

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment will ensure that at least 750 lights are put up along the hilly terrain and the narrow paths are repaired for smooth trekking.

Besides, the department along with officials of Town Panchayats and Rural Development department, will ensure adequate drinking water and toilet facilities. At least 100 dustbins will be placed along the pathway. The shops allowed by the HR and CE Department should use tin sheet roofs instead of thatched roof, the statement said.

The health department will deploy 30 medical teams along the pathway at Sathuragiri, Thaniparai, Vazhaithoppu, Kathadimedu, Kuliratti Theertham, Sangiliparai and Erattailingam stocked with adequate medicines, especially to treat insect and reptile bites, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment.

Adequate number of ambulances will be kept ready at the foothills.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel should be available with ropes and rescue equipment. They should work closely with Forest officials round the clock at Vazhaithoppu, Thaniparai, Watrap, Mavoothu, Sathuragiri and temple premises.

Besides high range torch lights, they should carry mahetes, crowbars, saw, power saw, lifebuoys, life jackets to rescue pilgrims during natural calamities.

Officials from Electricity department should take preventive steps to avoid electrical accidents.

Superintendents of Police N. Manivannan (Madurai) and M. Rajarajan (Virudhunagar), Distirct Revenue Officer, K. Udhayakumar, Assistant Collector (Training-Madurai) Jothi Sharma, HR and CE Joint Commissioner (in-charge) Natarajan were among those who took part in the meeting.