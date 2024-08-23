Elaborate arrangements made for Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference’ scheduled to be held in Palani, the third of the Arupadai Veedu of Lord Murugan, in Dindigul district on August 24 and 25.

According to the press release by the Dindigul District Administration, the Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department B. Chandra Mohan, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi and other officials inspected the arrangements made for the two day event scheduled to be held in Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture campus.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said that elaborate preparations have been made for the conference which will be held in a grand manner. He said that lakhs of people are expected to attend the event including VIPs, scholars, devotees, the general public from not just India but across the globe. The entry was free for all. The conference will include various special events such as seminars, special photo exhibitions, 3-D exhibitions, he said.

All preparations have been made for the event. Basic amenities will be provided to the participants. Food will be provided to the participants. Arrangements have been made to distribute 200 grams of Panchamirtham, Kumkum, Vibhuthi and laminated Murugan photos to the participants, the officials said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Department Commissioner P.N. Sridhar, Additional Commissioner R. Sukumar and other officials were present during the inspection. Ahead of the conference the district administration has set up control rooms and launched a toll-free number for the benefit of the participants and the general public.

