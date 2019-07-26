Elaborate arrangements made for Andal temple car festival

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the car festival of Sri Andal Temple on August 4 in connection with Aadi Pooram festival.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Collector A. Sivagnanam said that all rules with regard to conduct of car festival would have to be scrupulously followed to ensure the celebration went on without any untoward incidents.

The police have been asked to provide adequate security and also to regulate traffic in Srivilliputtur. The police would also deploy National Social Service and Scouts and Guides volunteers and Home Guards for regulating the crowd. Besides, CCTVs will be installed as a measure to prevent crime.

The Collector said that efforts should be taken to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties in offering their prayers.

Srivilliputtur Municipality has been advised to provide adequate drinking water facility. Besides, temporary toilets, mobile toilets would also be provided around the Car Streets.

He asked the officials to inspect shops and hotels to prevent usage of banned plastic products, and check the provision of protected water and food prepared under hygienic condition.

The Health Department officials have been instructed to deploy sufficient number of medical teams to give emergency medical attention to those who require.

With the TNSTC operating special buses from various towns, temporary bus stand should be set up, he said and added that signages about the location of bus stops should be provided visibly.

District Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Suresh, and other officials were present.