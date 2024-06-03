ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes in Madurai

Published - June 03, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Security exercise in progress at Madurai Medical College, the counting centre for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Madurai Medical College, the counting centre for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency for the counting of votes. Over 1,800 police personnel have been deployed on the premises.

After the elections on April 19, the Electronic Voting Machines used in the elections were brought to the college and stored in the strong rooms.

There are 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district of which six come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency: Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency,

Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

According to a press release by Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha, the Election Commission of India has appointed General Observers for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency: Rajesh Kumar Yadav for Madurai South, Madurai Central and Madurai West Constituencies and Subhash Shantaram Borkar for Melur, Madurai East and Madurai North Constituencies.

