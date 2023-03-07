HamberMenu
Ela Bhatt Awards presented to eminent women professionals in Madurai

March 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ela Bhatt awards presented to eminent women professionals at The American College in Madurai on Tuesday.

Ela Bhatt awards presented to eminent women professionals at The American College in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The prestigious Ela Bhatt Awards for eminent women professionals were presented as part of International Women’s Day celebrations at The American College here on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Postgraduate and Research Department of Economics. The award was named after a leading women’s empowerment activist and renowned founder of the SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) Elaben Bhatt.

Principal and Secretary M. Davamani Christober presented the awards in four categories, including business, technology, agripreneur and counselling.

The awardees included founder and CIO of Maxelerator Foundation Naveena Swamy, Sub-Inspector of Police (Technical and Fingerprint) V. Padmavathy, honey bee farming activist Josephine and director of counselling at M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation D. Janet Vasantha Kumari.

The awardees spoke on how contribution of women in the present day economics, the need for improving entrepreneurship ventures among girls and women, on safeguarding girls and women from economic crimes, improving holistic health for women through consumption of honey etc.,

Head of Department of Economics (UG) G. Kannabiran, Head of PG and Research Department C. Muthuraja, Postgraduate Economics Association president S.T. Jacob Ponraj and others were present.

