For Narimedu residents, either it is painful walking or dangerous crossing

Every morning K. Muthupandiamma of Narimedu village walks for an hour to four-km-away Vadipatti where she works in a shop. This woman, tired after nine hours of work, has to pull herself to return home in the dark with the aid of torch on her mobile phone.

Since there is no bus service between Narimedu and Vadipatti, young and the old, able and the feeble, all walk long distances for work or study or for just anything. For the 220 families residing in Narimedu, it is an ordeal to go to hospital, school and ration shop. All they want is a minibus service, one each in the morning and evening.

Restricted access

From Vadipatti, one has to cross two villages - Bodinaickenpatti and Kottaimedu - to reach this isolated village, which comes under Nachikulam panchayat. However, there is no bus service to Nachikulam too.

Ironically, though a metalled road has been laid between Vadipatti and Narimedu, bus services have not been started. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

For 70-year-old V. Valli, it is a struggle to reach Vadipatti Government Hospital for her monthly check-up when she collects medicines for diabetes and blood pressure. “I cannot afford ₹100 for an autorickshaw, I try to hitch a ride to the hospital. If I’m unlucky, I start walking under the hot sun,” she says.

Pregnant women are affected the most, says V. Nallan, former village president. “It is painful to see these women walking with much difficulty for the regular check-up at the GH,” he says.

Hundreds of men and women, who work as daily wage labourers at Vadipatti, Madurai and other places, walk the four km to reach Vadipatti and catch a bus.

Since there is only a primary school in the village, for higher education, students walk for a km to the Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Nachikulam. But it is risky, as the students have to cross the Madurai-Dindigul electrified double tracks. “Last year, a 60-year-old man and a school student died while crossing the railway line,” says M. Suganthi, a resident.

A limited use subway is under construction nearby. These people have no other option but to cross the tracks, one after the other, with utmost caution as trains whizz past day and night on this busy stretch. The risk factor apart, they have to climb up and down steep slopes as the tracks have been laid on an elevated level.

“Our children find it arduous to reach the school and come back home in this manner every day,” says A. Ganesan, a resident.

“But they have no choice as otherwise they have to walk three more km to the Government school at Vadipatti. Had there been a bus service to Vadipatti, we can send them and rest in peace,” Ms. Suganthi says.

The villagers also have to go to Nachikulam for the ration shop. “Our village was denied one on the premise that there must be at least 250 card holders here,” says Mr. Nallan. The absence of a ration shop affects the old people much. “After buying our provisions, we struggle and somehow reach the elevated railway crossing. Once at the top, we roll down our bags of rice on the other side,” says Ms. Valli.

Irony of all

The irony is that there is a metalled road to Vadipatti from Narimedu. “We wonder what stops bus operators from serving our village,” asks B. Mahalakshmi. Despite submitting many petitions at gram sabha meetings demanding bus service, no step has been taken, says Mr. Ganesan. ‘If the authorities want to remove encroachments from farmlands to widen the road, we are ready to cooperate with them. If the road is widened, even a big bus can be operated from Vadiaptti to Narimedu and the two villages en route,” he says.

When contacted, Collector T.G. Vinay said he would get details and talk to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials to take steps to start a bus service.