ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old boy suffers bullet injury while playing with an air gun

November 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries fired with an air gun while playing with his friends at Kadambankulam under Tiruchuli police station limits on November 11.

The police said that the injured boy had told his father that he had injured himself as he had fallen down. However, when he was taken to the hospital, it came to light that the injury was caused due to firing. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have booked a minor boy in this connection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US