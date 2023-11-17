HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight-year-old boy suffers bullet injury while playing with an air gun

November 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries fired with an air gun while playing with his friends at Kadambankulam under Tiruchuli police station limits on November 11.

The police said that the injured boy had told his father that he had injured himself as he had fallen down. However, when he was taken to the hospital, it came to light that the injury was caused due to firing. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

The police have booked a minor boy in this connection.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.