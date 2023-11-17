Eight-year-old boy suffers bullet injury while playing with an air gun

November 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

An eight-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries fired with an air gun while playing with his friends at Kadambankulam under Tiruchuli police station limits on November 11.

The police said that the injured boy had told his father that he had injured himself as he had fallen down. However, when he was taken to the hospital, it came to light that the injury was caused due to firing. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

The police have booked a minor boy in this connection.