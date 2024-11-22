ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old boy returning with father from Sabarimala killed in accident near Cumbum Bypass

Published - November 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy from in Omalur in Salem district was killed when the car in which he was travelling toppled after hitting a roadside milestone near Cumbum Bypass late on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Manjunathan, 40, of Omalur was working in an IT company in Bengaluru. He used to visit Sabarimala shrine every year. Mr. Manjunathan and his son Siddarth, 8, and relatives Sivakumar, Bhuvaneshwar and Karthik had been to the shrine on Wednesday.

When they were returning to Omalur, the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside milestone and overturned near Cumbum Bypass, the police said.

In the impact, all the occupants of the car suffered injuries. Siddarth suffered head injuries, which proved fatal. A police officer, who conducted an inquiry, said this was the first time that the boy had been to the shrine and the relatives were in a state of shock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The injured have been admitted to Cumbum Government Hospital. Cumbum North Police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US