Eight-year-old boy returning with father from Sabarimala killed in accident near Cumbum Bypass

An eight-year-old boy from in Omalur in Salem district was killed when the car in which he was travelling toppled after hitting a roadside milestone near Cumbum Bypass late on Thursday night.

Police said Manjunathan, 40, of Omalur was working in an IT company in Bengaluru. He used to visit Sabarimala shrine every year. Mr. Manjunathan and his son Siddarth, 8, and relatives Sivakumar, Bhuvaneshwar and Karthik had been to the shrine on Wednesday.

When they were returning to Omalur, the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside milestone and overturned near Cumbum Bypass, the police said.

In the impact, all the occupants of the car suffered injuries. Siddarth suffered head injuries, which proved fatal. A police officer, who conducted an inquiry, said this was the first time that the boy had been to the shrine and the relatives were in a state of shock.

The injured have been admitted to Cumbum Government Hospital. Cumbum North Police are investigating.