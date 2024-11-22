 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Eight-year-old boy returning with father from Sabarimala killed in accident near Cumbum Bypass

Published - November 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy from in Omalur in Salem district was killed when the car in which he was travelling toppled after hitting a roadside milestone near Cumbum Bypass late on Thursday night.

Police said Manjunathan, 40, of Omalur was working in an IT company in Bengaluru. He used to visit Sabarimala shrine every year. Mr. Manjunathan and his son Siddarth, 8, and relatives Sivakumar, Bhuvaneshwar and Karthik had been to the shrine on Wednesday.

When they were returning to Omalur, the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside milestone and overturned near Cumbum Bypass, the police said.

In the impact, all the occupants of the car suffered injuries. Siddarth suffered head injuries, which proved fatal. A police officer, who conducted an inquiry, said this was the first time that the boy had been to the shrine and the relatives were in a state of shock.

The injured have been admitted to Cumbum Government Hospital. Cumbum North Police are investigating.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.