Madurai

Eight vials of Remdesivir missing

Eight vials of life-saving Remdesivir went missing from the COVID Ward of Government Rajaji Hospital here.

According to police sources, the hospital authorities came to know about the missing vials when they opened the boxes on Sunday. Hospital Assistant Resident Medical Officer has lodged a complaint with the Mathichiyam police.

Police sources suspect the hand of some insider in the missing of the anti-viral drug which had, of late, been in great demand in the market. Even several private hospitals in the State have run out of the medicine.

It is being sold at an exorbitant rate in black market.

May 4, 2021

