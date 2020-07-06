Madurai Corporation is planning to introduce eight vehicles to collect swabs of symptomatic persons.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said these vehicles will be operated along with the mobile fever camps and based on the instruction of the medical officer, swabs would be collected from symptomatic people. Currently, swab samples are collected from all the 31 Urban Primary Health Centres in the city.
A Corporation health official said in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, deployment of these vehicles would help in expediting the testing process. “It will also benefit the public as they can avoid standing in queues to give the samples,” said the official.
Each vehicle will have a driver and a lab technician for collecting the swabs.
City Engineer S. Arasu said certain modifications were made to the light commercial vehicles of the Corporation to equip them for collecting samples. “The advantage with these vehicles is that they can go inside narrow streets,” he said. “Initially we are planning to introduce eight vehicles. Based on the need, we will increase the number,” he added.
