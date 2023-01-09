Eight thieves nabbed, stolen cash, gold jewellery retrieved

January 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Eight persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with a case of house break-in and theft, and recovered ₹1.5 lakh and 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of Kalaiarasi near Dindigul on December 25, 2022.

According to a communique, the accused barged into the house of Kalaiarasi who lived near Salaiyur Naal Road within Vedasandur police station limits.

When she was alone with her children, five burglars had barged in at 8.15 p.m and tied them up before making away with 2.25 lakh in cash and 27 sovereigns of gold.

Police gave the names of the accused as P. Suresh, 27, of Bangalore, S. Sirajudeen, 34, of Usilampatti, M. Ragu, 35, of Hosur, R. Satheesh, 36, of Bangalore, S. Jothi, 36, of Usilampatti, J. Baskar, 39, of Chennai, M. Deenadayalan, 39, of Poonnamalli and R. Selvakumar, 47, of Perambalur.

Four special teams were formed to solve the case headed by Dindigul Town SP Gokulakrishnan and Vedasandur SP Durga Devi.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a team of 15 men were involved in the burglary. We nabbed eight of them through CCTV footage on Tiruchi Road and retrieved ₹1.5 lakh and 21 sovereigns of gold,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran who added that efforts are on to nab the absconding seven more accused.

“Deenadayalan and Jothi had acted as informers who knew that the family had cash with them from disposing of a land. Selvakumar, a dismissed police constable, who previously served in Chennai, is also a member of the gang,” said the SP.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.