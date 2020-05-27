Madurai

Eight test positive in Madurai

Seven are returnees from Maharashtra

Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Wednesday, taking the total count to 241.

Of the eight, seven were returnees from Maharashtra. They tested positive when they were stopped and screened at the checkpost. Some of them were from Dharavi cluster and all worked at local eateries in Mumbai. All were quarantined at institutional facilities set up by the district administration, said Madurai Collector T. G. Vinay.

Another patient was a 25-year-old man, who arrived from Chennai by car. He was in home quarantine at Vadipatti as he did not display any symptoms and did not have any comorbidities.

Besides the eight persons, a 23-year-old man, who travelled from Mumbai to Madurai by train, also tested positive. He was placed at a railway quarantine facility.

According to a State medical bulletin, 18 persons were discharged and there are 99 active cases.

According to the bulletin, no fresh cases were reported from Dindigul and Theni districts. Two cases reported in Sivaganga were returnees from Maharashtra, while the patient in Ramanathapuram was a local.

In Theni, 12 patients were discharged after successful treatment at Government Medical College Hospital. With 108 active cases testing positive, the district discharged 75, leaving 33 under treatment.

Tirunelveli

The district had four more positive cases, while neighbhouring Thoothukudi saw seven new cases including five returnees from Maharashtra.

With this, Tirunelveli had 301 viral infections so far and 154 active cases as on Wednesday. Thoothukudi’s tally touched 194 with 114 active cases.

With no fresh cases, Tenkasi district’s tally stood at 85 cases with 31 active ones.

Kanniyakumari had one case. The district had 59 positive cases, with 31 patients undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Aasaaripallam.

