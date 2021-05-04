Madurai

Eight streets termed containment zones

Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Periyakulam, the municipality has identified eight streets to undertake containment measures.

The areas were barricaded and disinfectants sprayed. The authorities have urged the people to follow mandatory COVID-19 protocols by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and frequently sanitising therr hands.

Shops sealed

Two textile shops and a home appliances store that measured more than 3,000 sq.ft were sealed in Dindigul on Tuesday for operating in violation of restrictions imposed by the State government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another textile shop and two other shops were fined ₹5,000 each.

