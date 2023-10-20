HamberMenu
Eight sentenced to life imprisonment in Theni advocate murder case

October 20, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Theni has sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder of advocate K. Ranjith Kumar of Uthamapalayam. The advocate was murdered by a gang in 2020 near Uthamapalayam in Theni district following a dispute over property settlement.

Additional District Judge S. Gopinathan sentenced eight accused in the case: Jeyaprabhu, Selvam, Rajesh, Anandhan, Chokkar, Vijayan, Raja and Velmurugan to life imprisonment and acquitted three accused: Prathap, Sanjay Kumar and Mayilammal. One accused Madhan died during the pendency of the trial.

The murder is said to have taken place in 2020 following a dispute over property settlement pertaining to a coconut grove near Uthamapalayam.

According to the police, when advocate Ranjith Kumar was returning home from court on his two-wheeler, an armed gang chased him in a car. The car hit the two-wheeler and Ranjith Kumar fell to the ground. Seeing the gang get out of the car, he took to his heels.

However, the attackers overpowered him and assaulted him with knives and machetes. He died on the spot.

