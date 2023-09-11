Eight sentenced to life imprisonment in panchayat president murder case

September 11, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai has sentenced eight persons, including former Karseri panchayat president Muniyasamy, to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder of Karseri panchayat president V. Karuppasamy.

Sessions judge S. Kirubaharan Mathuram sentenced Muniyasamy, Tamil Selvam, Soundarapandi, Prabhu Deva, Illavarasan, Kaviarasan, Ajith and Vennila to life imprisonment. Three other accused were acquitted and one accused died during pendency of the trial.

In 2015, Karuppasamy was brutally attacked by a gang. He was rushed to a hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries. A dispute between the two parties was the reason behind the attack. Silaiman police had registered a case.

