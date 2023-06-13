ADVERTISEMENT

Eight schools found functioning without recognition

June 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education of Kanniyakumari district has appealed to the public not to admit their children in 8 schools which are functioning without recognition.

An official statement said eight private schools in the district have been found to be functioning without mandatory recognition given by the government. Even though show-cause notices were sent to these schools, they did not respond and continued to function.

Hence, the public are urged not to admit their children in these schools.

The schools are: Exceed International CBSE School, Puliyoorkurichi, Thuckalay, Sanjo CBSE School, Aanaiyadi, GKV CBSE School, Kurinji Nagar, Puththeri, Annai Chellammal CBSE School, Anaikkarai near Aruvikkarai, Mary Mount CBSE School, Thiruppathisaaram, St. Anne’s Kindergarten and Primary School, Kuttakkaadu, Fatima Kindergarten and Primary School, Moolachchi, and Adharsh Kindergarten and Primary School, Venganji., the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US