Eight schools found functioning without recognition

June 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education of Kanniyakumari district has appealed to the public not to admit their children in 8 schools which are functioning without recognition.

An official statement said eight private schools in the district have been found to be functioning without mandatory recognition given by the government. Even though show-cause notices were sent to these schools, they did not respond and continued to function.

Hence, the public are urged not to admit their children in these schools.

The schools are: Exceed International CBSE School, Puliyoorkurichi, Thuckalay, Sanjo CBSE School, Aanaiyadi, GKV CBSE School, Kurinji Nagar, Puththeri, Annai Chellammal CBSE School, Anaikkarai near Aruvikkarai, Mary Mount CBSE School, Thiruppathisaaram, St. Anne’s Kindergarten and Primary School, Kuttakkaadu, Fatima Kindergarten and Primary School, Moolachchi, and Adharsh Kindergarten and Primary School, Venganji., the release added.

