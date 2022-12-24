Eight Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident on Kumuli-Theni ghat section

December 24, 2022 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - KUMULI

Two persons, including a 7-year-old boy were admitted in Theni Government Hospital.

Eight persons from Theni district, who were returning from Sabarimala shrine in Kerala after darshan, died in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling fell inside a 50-ft deep gorge near Kumuli ghat section on Friday night.

Two others including a seven-year-old boy who suffered multiple injuries were rushed to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that the vehicle lost control and bumped off the ghat section and fell into the gorge. Police, fire and rescue service personnel from Theni and Kerala state rushed to the spot for the rescue operations.

The vehicle was found to have hit the Penstock (pipelines which carry water to the hydro-electric reservoir) and fallen over by the side of the Mulla Periyar power project pipelines.

Police said that 10 people from Shanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti in Theni district left for Sabarimala two days ago. When they were returning home, the accident occurred at Iraichalpalam (S bend), near Kumuli ghat section.

The names of the deceased, all from Andipatti, were given by the police as: S Sivakumar (45), S Vinod (43), R Nagaraj (46), A Gopalakrishnan (42), N Kannichami (60), M Kalaichelvan (38), P Devadas (55) and P Muniandi (55). Two persons, N Raja (50) and R Hariharan (7) who were injured, were admitted in Theni GMCH.

The rescue operation got delayed due to poor visibility and cold conditions on the ghat road. Theni SP Dongare Pravin Umesh, who supervised the rescue operations with his team of officers, told The Hindu that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Fire officers from Theni district said that they had a tough time in lifting the mangled remains from the gorge. After mobilising heavy duty crane, men and materials, rescue operations commenced around midnight and went on for about three hours.

Traffic movement on the ghat section was affected due to the road accident. With heavy rush of pilgrims proceeding to the Sabarimala shrine from many southern districts of Tamil Nadu and other parts, through Kumuli, a large posse of police personnel were deployed to regulate the vehicles.

Kumuli police have registered a case and are investigating.