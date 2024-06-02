ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons injured in misfiring of crackers in Usilampatti near Madurai

Published - June 02, 2024 02:01 pm IST - Madurai

Police said the firecrackers were being burst at a procession; one box fell on its side and instead of firing into the air, fired into people in the procession

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons, including two girls, sustained burn injuries from an aerial firecracker during the bursting of crackers in a procession held in connection with a domestic function in Usilampatti in Madurai district on Sunday (June 2, 2024) morning. 

All injured have been rushed to the Usilampatti Government Hospital for treatment. 

Police said a family was involved in a procession carrying a seer for an ear-piercing ceremony being held in the town. As the procession was proceeding down Batlagund Road, accompanied by the playing of drums, some persons in it were bursting firecrackers. While they were setting crackers alight, a multiple-shot aerial cracker box fell on its side and instead of firing into the air, it began to fire into people in the procession.

Six women and two children, aged 9 and 11 years, sustained bleeding injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said. 

