Eight persons from Tiruchi, Madurai, Thanjavur accused of online trading fraud arrested

Published - November 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Madurai

They had cheated a man from Madurai to the tune of ₹96.57 lakh since June 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Cyber Crime Police have arrested eight persons involved in online trading fraud and seized ₹3.25 lakh cash, ATM cards, currency counting machines and mobile phones.

In a statement, Madurai District Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind said that a man from Madurai district police limits complained that he had been cheated of ₹96.57 lakh since June 2024 by the tricksters with the lure of high returns in online trading.

Based on his complaint, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police froze several bank accounts to which the complainant had sent money in several instalments. Those accounts had ₹38.28 lakh deposits.

The police followed all the bank accounts in which the money was deposited and found that the accounts of a particular bank was used by the cyber criminals to get ₹20 lakh from the complainant.

The police then arrested one Seeni Mohammed, Mohammed Saber, Mohammed Riyaz, Mohammed Azharuddin, all from Tiruchi and Mohammed Marjeek of Thanjavur on November 12.

Based on their confessions, the police arrested R. Abul Rahuman of Melur and A. Sultan Abdul Kader of South Gate, Madurai, on Saturday.

The police have seized the mobile phones used for the crime along with SIM cards, savings bank account passbooks, ATM cards, passport, along with ₹3.25 lakh.

The arrested persons were sent to judicial custody.

The accused had withdrawn the money cheated from gullible persons and had shared the money to different bank accounts using cash deposit facilities. The accused had taken ₹500 for every ₹1 lakh transferred to other accounts as commission.

The SP said that people when cheated by online fraudsters should immediately lodge complaints over 1930 toll-free number and over www.cybercrime.gov.in

