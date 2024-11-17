 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight persons from Tiruchi, Madurai, Thanjavur accused of online trading fraud arrested

They had cheated a man from Madurai to the tune of ₹96.57 lakh since June 2024

Published - November 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Cyber Crime Police have arrested eight persons involved in online trading fraud and seized ₹3.25 lakh cash, ATM cards, currency counting machines and mobile phones.

In a statement, Madurai District Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind said that a man from Madurai district police limits complained that he had been cheated of ₹96.57 lakh since June 2024 by the tricksters with the lure of high returns in online trading.

Based on his complaint, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police froze several bank accounts to which the complainant had sent money in several instalments. Those accounts had ₹38.28 lakh deposits.

The police followed all the bank accounts in which the money was deposited and found that the accounts of a particular bank was used by the cyber criminals to get ₹20 lakh from the complainant.

The police then arrested one Seeni Mohammed, Mohammed Saber, Mohammed Riyaz, Mohammed Azharuddin, all from Tiruchi and Mohammed Marjeek of Thanjavur on November 12.

Based on their confessions, the police arrested R. Abul Rahuman of Melur and A. Sultan Abdul Kader of South Gate, Madurai, on Saturday.

The police have seized the mobile phones used for the crime along with SIM cards, savings bank account passbooks, ATM cards, passport, along with ₹3.25 lakh.

The arrested persons were sent to judicial custody.

The accused had withdrawn the money cheated from gullible persons and had shared the money to different bank accounts using cash deposit facilities. The accused had taken ₹500 for every ₹1 lakh transferred to other accounts as commission.

The SP said that people when cheated by online fraudsters should immediately lodge complaints over 1930 toll-free number and over www.cybercrime.gov.in

Published - November 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.