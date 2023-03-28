ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi islet; one of them was with LTTE: police 

March 28, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Eight Sri Lankan Tamils at Danushkodi third islet on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Eight persons, including children, from Killinochi in Sri Lanka who reached the Kothandaramar temple on the Indian shore by a vessel, were brought to the Mandapam police station in a hovercraft by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday.

During investigation, the Sri Lankan Tamils said they had come here because of the economic crisis in their country. They allegedly paid ₹1.45 lakh in Sri Lankan currency to a boatman and reached the temple around 10.30 p.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard personnel, on patrol at Dhanushkodi third islet, intercepted the refugees, brought them to the shore and handed them over to police and revenue officials at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday. They were identified as M. Sasikumar, 47, his wife Umadevi, 42, and children Yovika, 19, and Dwaraka, 11. The second family comprised Mahendra, 50, the wife of late Nadesalingam and elder sister of Umadevi, her mother Parvathi, 70, and children Kanishka, 20, and Illavan, 15.

The Tamil Nadu government has been providing food and shelter to the refugees at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, where around 225 persons have been accommodated.

Ex-LTTE cadre

A senior police officer told The Hindu that Sasikumar had worked with the banned LTTE for over five years. He reportedly confessed that he had worked in the transport wing of the LTTE till 2003 and then between 2006 and 2009 at the behest of a relative. During the war, he had suffered bullet injuries and showed his scars.

Detained in camp

According to Sasikumar, the Sri Lankan government had detained him and his family in the Chettikulam camp for two years and released them after the war. Following this, he had been living with his family in Killinochi, working as a driver.

