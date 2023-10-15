Eight persons from Israel reach Madurai

October 15, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Eight persons including four women and a girl child, from Israel, via New Delhi, arrived at the Madurai airport on October 15. Officials led by Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha received them.

The tired passengers told the officials about their experiences in the war-torn Israel. Some of them were living in Tel Aviv for about three years on work permits and a few others had gone to pursue research , the officials added.

Four of them belonged to Madurai, one from Sivaganga and three from Tiruchi. All of them were provided with vehicles to reach their homes. They had arrived in New Delhi by a special flight from Israel on Saturday and had taken a scheduled airline to Madurai.

The names of the passengers, who arrived here were given as Rajkumar Mani, Tefillah Miracaline, Angela Asir Ramasamy, Bagavathi Muniandi, Manoj Shanmugasundaram, Tanya Rachel, Nerethika Ravichandran and Shalini Saktivel.

