ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons from Israel reach Madurai

October 15, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - MADURAI

From airport, officials helped them reach their homes

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Eight persons including four women and a girl child, from Israel, via New Delhi, arrived at the Madurai airport on October 15. Officials led by Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha received them.

The tired passengers told the officials about their experiences in the war-torn Israel. Some of them were living in Tel Aviv for about three years on work permits and a few others had gone to pursue research , the officials added.

Four of them belonged to Madurai, one from Sivaganga and three from Tiruchi. All of them were provided with vehicles to reach their homes. They had arrived in New Delhi by a special flight from Israel on Saturday and had taken a scheduled airline to Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the passengers, who arrived here were given as Rajkumar Mani, Tefillah Miracaline, Angela Asir Ramasamy, Bagavathi Muniandi, Manoj Shanmugasundaram, Tanya Rachel, Nerethika Ravichandran and Shalini Saktivel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Israel / Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US