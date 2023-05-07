HamberMenu
Eight persons arrested in connection with Friday’s murder

May 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have arrested eight persons in connection with Friday’s murder of a youth, Suryapraksh (23) of M. K. Puram under Mathichiyam police station limits.

The police said that seven of them were minor boys.

The boys from Sundararajapuram, Subramaniyapuram and Andalpuram had come in a big group for the Chithirai festival.

The armed mob had reportedly attacked five persons with sharp weapons and snatched their mobile phones on their way.

Besides, they had pushed down several motor bikes parked on a street in Nelpettai.

The police said that after a wordy quarrel among themselves, Suryapraksh was strangulated to death.

The police have booked them for murder and also robbery. A total of five cases have been booked against them and the police are on the lookout for few more accused.

