Eight more from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi

The survival of commoners remained a challenge in Sri Lanka, said 35-year-old R. Sasikumar, a casual worker, one of the eight persons from the crisis-hit country who arrived at the first islet of Dhanushkodi in an illegal vessel in the early hours of Saturday.

Reaching Indian waters around 2 a.m., the Sri Lankan from Talaimannar district said though Parliament had elected a new President and the media were reporting that the situation would improve, nothing had happened till now.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, he said essential goods were not available in ration shops. “I exhausted all my borrowing capacity. I have nothing more to sell. Hence, I decided to come to Tamil Nadu in an illegal vessel, for which, a relative of mine paid one lakh Sri Lankan rupees,” he said.

Marine Police personnel said two families, identified as Mr. Sasikumar, R. Subiska, 9, R. Mohith, 7, and V. Jayanthini, 30, from Jaffna, and V. Iniya, 10, V. Hariharan, 6, V. Dhanushan, 4, and D. Indumathi from Talaimannar, reached the shores. They were all brought to the camp for verification by the Indian Coast Guard personnel who were on surveillance duty.

Ms. Jayanthini said she lost her job in May. Since then, she managed to buy essentials using her savings. “As the price of rice and other commodities rose, we couldn’t afford them. On many days, the shops were closed. Our children could not have a meal on many days. Access to potable water too was difficult in many habitations. Hence, we decided to get out and at least have something to eat and survive,” she said.

They were not sure about the restoration of normalcy in Sri Lanka. Tension and chaos prevailed in front of petrol stations and casual workers were not getting regular jobs, they said.

With the arrival of eight more Sri Lankans, the Mandapam Camp (a special one opened after the economic crisis in Sri Lanka) now houses 150 refugees. As the Union government had not taken a decision yet, the Tamil Nadu government had continued providing food and shelter for the camp’s residents, officials said.