Eight more arrive from Sri Lanka

L Srikrishna RAMESWARAM
August 22, 2022 18:59 IST

Eight people from Sri Lanka, including three children, reached Dhanushkodi Palam North seashore and were brought to the Mandapam rehabilitation camp on Monday.

The Marine police said eight people from Jaffna and Thalaimannar districts in Sri Lanka hired a vessel and reached Indian waters late on Sunday night.

On receiving information, Indian Coast Guard officials brought them to the shore.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the Sri Lankan nationals sold their valuables and paid ₹1 lakh to boatmen to bring them to Tamil Nadu as they were finding it difficult to survive in their crisis-hit country.

The police identified them as V. Karthik, 26, Rathnam Ranjith, 59, Shahul Hamid, 54, Geetha Kumari, 27, Dwarakan, 6, Niranjan, 2, Mitra, 2, and Bilendra Kumari, 32.

After holding inquiries with them and recording their statements, the police handed them over to the camp officials in Mandapam.

