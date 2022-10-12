Eight injured as buses collide on Pamban bridge

‘The omni bus, which was travelling on the left side of the bridge took a right turn as a few two-wheelers were parked on the left; Mishap could have been averted had the driver waited for the TNSTC bus to cross’

Bus collision on Pamban bridge | Video Credit: L. Balachandar

Eight persons suffered injuries when a private omni bus proceeding to Rameswaram from Chennai collided with a TNSTC bus that was heading towards Madurai from Rameswaram, on the Pamban Bridge near Rameswaram on Wednesday.

According to police, 37 passengers were travelling in the TNSTC bus. The omni bus was driven by R. Krishnamurthy (40). During the accident, both the buses suffered damage and eight persons including the passengers of the TNSTC bus and the omni bus driver, suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to the Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Pamban police team rushed to the accident spot and traffic on the Pamban Bridge had to be suspended for about 45 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7.45 a.m., police said.

