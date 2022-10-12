Eight injured as buses collide on Pamban bridge

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the omni bus, which was travelling to Rameswaram, took the right side on the bridge as a few two-wheelers were parked on the left. In the course, the omni bus collided against the TNSTC bus that came in the opposite direction. As a result, eight passengers in the government bus were injured.
The omni bus, which was reportedly coming at a high speed, hit the parapet wall and halted. “It was a narrow escape for the passengers as the bus came to a grinding halt only after hitting the wall, a traffic police officer said.
A motorist, who was taking a selfie with his friend on the bridge said the omni bus was driven in a rash and negligent manner. If the driver had waited for the TNSTC bus to cross, the accident could have been averted. It was a miraculous escape for all the passengers, he added.
Pamban police have registered a case. Rescue teams were deployed to remove the omni-bus from the accident spot.