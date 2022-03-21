Eight, including 4 school students, held for sexual assault on woman

They threatened to upload her video on social media

Virudhunagar

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by her lover and his friends, including four school students, who threatened to upload her video clips on social media.

The police have arrested eight persons, including the four juveniles on charges of harassing the woman for nearly eight months.

The police said that the woman working in a garment factory was in love with a local youth. The accused had physical relations with her on the promise of marrying her and had filmed it on his mobile phone and showed it to his friends.

Subsequently, seven others, including the four school students allegedly blackmailed and sexually assaulted her, police said. Recently after her family fixed her marriage, the woman approached the Virudhunagar district police and lodged a complaint.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar said the police have arrested all the eight accused and were interrogating them.

They have been booked under various Sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, outraging modesty of a woman, and under the provisions of Information Technology Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 [as the woman is a Dalit].